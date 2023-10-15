Oakland argument escalates to person being shot, injured

An argument in Oakland led to one person being shot and injured Sunday afternoon, according to police.

It happened at around 12:45 p.m. along the 2000 block of 35th Avenue, according to the Oakland Police Department, where two people were having an argument. Police said one of them pulled a gun, which led to the shooting.

Paramedics later took the injured person to the hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No word on any arrests at this time. OPD said it is investigating and asks anyone with information to reach out at 510-238-3426.