Oakland Ballers reach 10-year deal to stay at Raimondi Park

The Oakland Ballers independent minor league baseball team and the city of Oakland have agreed to a 10-year lease extension for the team to play at Raimondi Park.

The team said in a statement Wednesday that the extension solidifies the Ballers' presence in Oakland and underscores the "remarkable rise of the franchise, which has created a unique and celebrated sporting experience rooted in community."

"When the Oakland Ballers launched in November 2023, the team vowed to stay in Oakland forever," says Paul Freedman, Oakland Ballers co-founder and CEO. "Today's agreement powerfully doubles down on that commitment, ensuring professional baseball has a lasting home in The Town."

The team played its first season in Oakland in 2024 as the independent Pioneer League's first team on the West Coast, with most of the competition playing in the Midwest states of Montana, Idaho, Colorado, and Utah.

The team said since it established their home in West Oakland, the neighborhood has experienced a surge in positive activity, attracting new businesses and entertainment options for families and residents.

The Ballers opened team ownership to the public, securing more than $3 million from more than 3,000 fan investors. They also attracted nearly 100,000 fans to Raimondi Park during their first season.

The Ballers open their season May 20, hosting the Ogden Raptors. For more information, visit OaklandBallers.com.