Police clear suspicious device following East Bay pursuit

A suspicious device investigation shut down an intersection near the Oakland and Berkeley border.
Police said late Friday afternoon they were trying to determine if a suspect in a pursuit threw a hand grenade from his vehicle.
The incident was reported at Rose Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
Police said the situation started with a high speed chase involving the California Highway Patrol. Authorities said the suspect officers were following threw something that looked like a grenade out of the window.
The suspect is in custody,
A bomb squad responded and cleared the suspicious device.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
SIGN UP