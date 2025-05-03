Police clear suspicious device following East Bay pursuit

A suspicious device investigation shut down an intersection near the Oakland and Berkeley border.

Police said late Friday afternoon they were trying to determine if a suspect in a pursuit threw a hand grenade from his vehicle.

The incident was reported at Rose Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Police said the situation started with a high speed chase involving the California Highway Patrol. Authorities said the suspect officers were following threw something that looked like a grenade out of the window.

The suspect is in custody,

A bomb squad responded and cleared the suspicious device.