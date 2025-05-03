Crime and Courts

Police clear suspicious device following East Bay pursuit

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspicious device investigation shut down an intersection near the Oakland and Berkeley border.

Police said late Friday afternoon they were trying to determine if a suspect in a pursuit threw a hand grenade from his vehicle.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The incident was reported at Rose Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Police said the situation started with a high speed chase involving the California Highway Patrol. Authorities said the suspect officers were following threw something that looked like a grenade out of the window.

The suspect is in custody,

A bomb squad responded and cleared the suspicious device.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsOaklandBerkeley
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us