Oakland Blackout Holiday Market: Event aims to promote Black-owned businesses

Hundreds of shoppers are expected to attend the third annual Blackout Holiday Market in Oakland.

The event held Friday and Saturday aims to promote Black-owned businesses during the holiday season.

"It's huge. You don't see a lot of places where Black creators can come together and to be elevated, and to have people come by and be exposed to the business." said Chris Booker with Hey Carter Books, one of the businesses participating in the market.

From clothes, jewelry, food and books, the Blackout Holiday Market is looking to create community and build Black businesses at the same time.

Booker's wife owns Hey Carter Books, an author focused on promoting Black joy. Booker said events like the Blackout Holiday Market not only help their business, but allows creators a space to network in challenging times.

"We just continue to give each other encouragement," Booker said. "And you see someone going hard, it makes you go even harder."

For Alexandra Johnson, the market is where she makes the majority of her profits for the year.

The National Retail Federation reports 23% of consumers plan to shop at small businesses, despite spending expected to reach record levels this holiday season.

Celebrating both Women's History Month and Black-owned businesses, a pop-up event at the Embarcadero Ferry Plaza Saturday provided space for black-owned businesses to sell their goods.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Customers like Dominick Gillette said he is intentionally shopping local for a reason.

"Double the dollar in the community," Gillette said. "The more dollars you spend, the more that multiplies in the community. The more people are going to share and spend, and help businesses grow."

Blackout Holiday Market co-founder Janey Masters said the two-day shopping event that rolls into Small Business Saturday continues to grow in size with more than 40 vendors.

"This market is the stomping grounds for the small businesses, Black-owned businesses here in Oakland, here in the Bay Area," Masters said. "We need those dollars. It is hard for us. We are struggling way more to keep open."