Oakland businesses plan strike to protest crime

A group of businesses in Oakland are planning to go on strike to protest what they say is an ongoing problem with crime in the city.

The strike taking place for the second year in a row but this time. It’s a week before Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao faces a recall vote on Election Day.

A surveillance video from September shows suspects breaking into the African Caribbean market in Oakland. Owner Nkem Itua said the break-in caused nearly $20,000 in damages with the thieves stealing laptops and cash after ransacking the store.

“Why am I paying all these taxes? Crime everywhere,” she said.

It's why Itua taking part in a business strike Tuesday in Oakland with fellow business owners unhappy about the city’s handling of crime.

Organizers say it’s a “symbolic strike” with participating businesses shutting down for a few hours.

“It’s basically a call to action for folks that if they want to see an end to this crime wave, they need to look at our leadership,” said strike organizer Edward Escobar,

But both state and city officials said the actions are being taken to address crime around Oakland. California Governor Gavin Newsom credits the influx of CHP officers assisting Oakland around the city in the past year.

In just the past two months in Oakland, the CHP has made more than 300 arrests, seized 600 cars and removed dozens of illegal guns.

“It’s about sending a message that we’re not going to tolerate the behavior we’re starting to see,” said Newsom.

Earlier Monday, Thao announced that Oakland will be getting a $2 million from the Biden-Harris administration t o address gun violence.

The mayor said it will help the city continue to reduce gun violence with Oakland police reporting a 33% reduction in the homicide rate compared to this time last year.