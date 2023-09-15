Oakland businesses raise concerns following recent crime

Several Oakland businesses are demanding changes after being hit by thieves repeatedly.

People NBC Bay Area spoke with Friday are frustrated. One worker said that he no longer feels safe on the job. Another business owner says thieves made off with an entire safe.

One surveillance video from overnight Friday at the 7-Eleven store on International and 5th in Oakland, two cars pull up and moments later, a worker says they rushed a locked door.

Justyn Scissom works an early shift at the store and told NBC Bay Area he spoke with the worker who was left with some bruises and a cut.

Councilmember Noel Gallo says the solutions exist, but he added that they are not cheap.

“it’s not about what we say. It’s about what we do and for us to get more officers it requires money,” he said.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao has highlighted her approach and investments in crime prevention. But for those cleaning up said the damage has been done and the solutions aren't coming fast enough.

