East Bay

Carjacking suspect in custody after leading police in chase across East Bay

Police also detained another person who was inside the suspect vehicle

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two people are in custody after Oakland police said they followed a carjacking suspect in the East Bay.

Video from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed a suspect vehicle speeding through residential streets, weaving in and out of traffic, and at times driving on the wrong side of the road. A police helicopter was also seen following the vehicle.

The incident ended when the vehicle crashed into an SUV and the suspect attempted to run away from the scene, but eventually surrendered to police. Another person who was inside the suspect vehicle was seen walking away from the scene and later detained by officers.

No other updates were immediately available.

