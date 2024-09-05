Oakland's Chinatown to launch night market in hopes to revitalize neighborhood

Night markets have injected some much-needed life into San Francisco's night hours. Now, across the Bay Bridge, Oakland’s Chinatown has announced it will host its first night market on Saturday.

Tony Trinh grew up in Oakland’s Chinatown when his family opened Phuong Jewelry.

“My mother started this business in 1983,” he said.

The shop has stayed a staple, but he said the neighborhood has changed. These days, almost all businesses that haven’t shuttered are closing around 4 p.m.

“Since the pandemic, it really accelerated,” Trinh said. “Vacancies, a lot of graffiti, illegal dumping, as well as just a lot more crime,” he said.

His own family store was a target of thieves in April. Two weeks ago, Trinh said his family installed a gate that buzzes people in and out for protection. But it is also evidence that the store is here to stay and that they continue to invest in the neighborhood.

So much so, Trinh is leading the organizing for a night market on Saturday as the Executive Director of the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council, or OCIC. It was partly inspired by the success of the night markets in San Francisco. But nonprofit promises this city and business improvement district-funded night market will have an Oakland touch with live mural art painting and DJ’s. There will also be what’s called a Dumpling Olympics, a basketball tournament, and hot food.

Stewart Chen is the OCIC president. He said this won’t look like your typical Oakland Chinatown festivals.

“This time around, it’s very progressive thinking,” he said. “We’re going to have an electric music festival. We’re going to have DJs."

It’s new energy for the neighborhood, which Chen said has more low-income senior housing than any other district in the city. He added that younger generations have moved out.

“We’re bringing in the people who have never been to Oakland Chinatown; they’ll come and then get a taste of Chinatown, and they’ll stay, and they’ll come back weekend after weekend,” Chen said.

The organization hopes to make the night market a regular event to revitalize shops and the nightlife that once was.

“That was pretty robust from the years that I remember,” Trinh said.

The Oakland Chinatown Night Market will be on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. It will span two blocks of 8th St. from Broadway to Webster.