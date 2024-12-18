Oakland City Council discuss budget in meeting

Oakland’s city council debated ways to fill a $129 million hole in the city's budget during a meeting on Tuesday. They are expected to make a decision by Tuesday night.

Public comment happened on Tuesday evening as dozens of people were at the meeting. Many of them are hoping for the city to find a way to avoid or reduce the proposed cuts.

Unions and public safety leaders also continue to voice concerns over other cuts including the browning out of fire stations, a reduction in police overtime and the elimination of two police academies that will ultimately reduce staffing levels. Public safety leaders say the cuts will put the city’s safety at risk.

