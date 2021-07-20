Oakland City Council Discusses A's Proposed Ballpark at Howard Terminal

Oakland city leaders Tuesday discussed a nonbinding development agreement submitted by the A's for a comprehensive waterfront ballpark project at the Port of Oakland's Howard Terminal.
The council vote would either allow the city and the team to continue negotiations on binding contracts related to the proposal or bring the talks for a new A's ballpark to a halt and possibly force the A's into a move out of Oakland.
A's team officials essentially have said the Howard Terminal ballpark is the team's best and perhaps only option for staying in Oakland, and the club has been cleared by Major League Baseball to seek relocation options if the Oakland project fizzles. Team executives have made multiple visits to Las Vegas to explore possible stadium options there.
The A's proposal consists of a 35,000-capacity ballpark, 3,000 residential units, 1.5 million square feet of commercial space, 270,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 18.3 acres of new public parks.
The team also is proposing the city help fund the infrastructure around the ballpark project, a provision that seems to be a critical sticking point for some council members.
The A's and the city of Oakland also disagree on affordable housing and sources for the Community Fund, which would set aside money for things like workforce development.
City officials said they are targeting "30% affordability" for housing through both onsite units and offsite displacement strategies. The A's have said they want a waiver for onsite affordable housing.
Despite the disagreements, Oakland officials, including the mayor, are optimistic a deal can be done.
"The Term Sheet (tentative financial agreement) put forth by city staff moves us one step closer to making the vision of a world-class ballpark a reality," Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement.
“We appreciate the A's working with us to reach consensus on nearly all financial terms as well as continue to problem-solve between now and approval of a binding development agreement," she said.
Oakland A's President Dave Kaval said the team needs a change and is out of time to discuss other options.
"We're $500 million apart, which is unfortunate," he said. "Our facility is 10 years past its useful life, it doesn't have the fan amenities and experience commensurate with Chase Center, Levi's Stadium, Oracle Park in the Bay Area -- so we need a new venue. It's been a 20-year saga and we owe it to everyone, I owe it to everyone to get to some type of resolution."
The A's lease at the Coliseum expires in 2024.
Councilmember Noel Gallo has already made up his mind and it’s a no.
"What am I losing?" he said. "Right now, Oakland has many emergencies that I need to attend to: homelessness, housing, public safety, and I need to invest my dollars there, not on a professional team."