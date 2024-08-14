Oakland councilmember Treva Reid won't seek reelection

It's an end of an era for a family with deep ties to Oakland politics.

Oakland City Councilmember Treva Reid said she won't seek re-election, marking the first time in more than three decades that the town won't have a "Reid" in office.

It’s a decision Reid said she didn’t take lightly. But she ultimately decided her family needs to be her priority now. Reid, who represents Oakland’s District 7, is also the primary caregiver for her ailing mother.

“The reality is that to give my mom the level of care and resources and support that she needs, leading the city in 24-hour crisis, working to recover, caring for her at that same level, day in and day out, it may not be sustainable for her health or my own,” she said.

In Reid’s almost four years in office, she has co-chaired a regional safety task force, she advocated for equitable service across the city and authored over 100 pieces of legislation, including the Ebony Alert that are now triggered when Black teens and women go missing.

Reid admits that safety along the Helgenberger Corridor in her district continues to be a major challenge. But also believes her efforts to address the issue have led to improvements.

“I hope that I have honored our neighbors with that love, with that integrity, with that respect to value, empower and amplify their voice,” she said.

Reid followed in the footsteps of her father, Larry Reid, who served 24 years as councilmember at the same district, and eight years as deputy mayor.

“I wanted to make a difference and Treva ran because she wanted to make a difference," he said, "She wanted to improve the quality of life for the residents of District 7 but overall, in the city of Oakland and I think she has been successful in doing."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

In her few remaining months on the council, Reid said she will continue to push for legislation and community investments. She is not formally supporting any of the five candidates currently vying to fill her seat.

But Reid believes whoever is elected needs to be community driven and not easily swayed by political pressures.

“We are literally at a crossroads of financial insolvency and to not have that level of experience and expertise and understanding of how to navigate in that process and make some really difficult decisions that are before us, it could cost us,” she said.

Reid is the third Oakland councilmember to announce she won't seek re-election, joining Dan Kalb and Rebecca Kaplan.

Two other city councilmembers are up for reelection this year. A third member, council president Nikki Fortunato Bas is running for Alameda County Board of Supervisors.

The shakeup comes as the city continues to face chronic budget issues, a mayoral recall election, and ongoing concerns about crime and safety.

“I believe that this could be the beginning of a two-year turning point of restoring and recovering and rebuilding Oakland,” she said.