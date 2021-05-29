Oakland

Oakland Crews Extinguish 2-Alarm Fire at Sunshine Biscuits Building

There were no injuries reported, but whether any residents were displaced and the extent of damage to the 79-year-old building are still to be determined.

By Bay City News

The cause of a two-alarm fire Saturday afternoon at the former Sunshine Biscuits building in East Oakland is under investigation, the Oakland Fire Department said.

Crews arriving at the building about 1:35 p.m. saw flame visible from the fourth floor of the building at 851 81st Ave. and quickly issued a second alarm, fire officials said.

Many of the building's residents had evacuated and a search was conducted to ensure nobody else was still inside, the department said. Crews controlled the fire by 2:18 p.m., the department said.

The fire appeared to originate on a fourth floor exterior deck and then spread inside the building, the department said.

"Millions of dollars of property saved due to our members' efforts," Oakland Fire Chief Reginald Freeman said on Twitter.

