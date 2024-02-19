Faith leaders and NAACP hold prayer in response to Oakland's crime and businesses leaving

Oakland faith leaders and the NAACP are joining together and praying for God to save the city as businesses continue to leave after repeated thefts and break-ins.

The group on Monday prayed for the city to be restored to a safe and thriving place.

The faith community is the latest to take action after Oakland residents recently held protests and recall attempts due to their frustrations over the level of crime and businesses leaving the area.

Oakland pastors, the NAACP, and community members tired of crime and businesses leaving the area, including major chains like In-N-Out and Denny's, are praying for divine intervention to restore safety to the city.

"We have to invoke the presence of the Lord because our leaders don’t know what to do," said Bishop Bob Jackson of Acts Full Gospel Church. "If they did, we wouldn’t be in this predicament. So when you get into situations where you don’t know what to do, pray. We know prayer changes things."

Those prayers come as frustration is building.

Oakland NAACP President Cynthia Adams believes there needs to be more transparency and partnership with the city to see an impact.

"Do you job, come together, tell the truth to the community what is going on in this city," Adams said. "Stop leading this community in the wrong direction. Let them know what is actually really going on and then everybody will help you."

With eyes closed and rasied hands, community members attending the service prayed not only for safety, but add resources, education, job opportunities, and a generational shift in morals and mindset to provide those responsible for crime alternatives.

"We need to have the church and city come together so that we can reach our youth and adults to help us change the morality of our society," said Selika Thompson, who is running for city council at large.