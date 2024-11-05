Oakland

Thousands flock to Oakland's annual ‘Dia de Los Muertos' festival

Oakland's 29th annual Dia De Los Muertos festival brought thousands of people to the Fruitvale district, featuring performances and ofrendas honoring those who've passed

By NBC Bay Area staff and Nathalie Vera

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland's Fruitvale district was packed on Sunday for the city's 29th annual Dia de los Muertos festival. Thousands of people came to see the performances and ofrendas honoring those who've passed.

The festival was embraced by the sounds of Banda, people dancing, elaborate catarinas and vendors showing off their handmade crafts.

The festival featured a number of alters, one of which was 3 months in the making. During the festival, community members were able to write down the names of their loved ones, creating a sacred space. The space allowed people to continue the tradition of remembering their loved ones.

For altar artist Lilia Olson, the act of setting up the altars and remembering those who've passed, is therapeutic to her.

"Never forget them, always talk about them, they'll live forever," Olson said.

NBC Bay Area's Nathalie Vera has the full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

OaklandCommunity
