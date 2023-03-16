Oakland Diocese Considers Filling for Bankruptcy

Facing a mountain of sexual abuse lawsuits, the Oakland Diocese might file for bankruptcy.

On Thursday, Bishop Michael Barber posted a letter on the diocese's website, saying he's giving bankruptcy "strong consideration."

A new state law opened a three-year window for many people who were sexually assaulted as children, to sue their alleged abusers, years after it happened.

As NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit first reported, more than a thousand new lawsuits have been filed against the catholic church throughout Northern California and Barber said he's learned about 330 target the Oakland Diocese.

Barber said that filing for bankruptcy protection may be the only way to provide "equitable" compensation for abuse survivors while also preserving the church.

The Diocese of Santa Rosa just filed for chapter 11 this week, for the same reason.