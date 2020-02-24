Catholic Church

Oakland Diocese Places Priest on Leave Over Groping Claim: Report

By Associated Press

Church officials in the East Bay have placed a priest on leave and opened a new investigation into a sexual misconduct allegation.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the newspaper informed the Catholic Diocese of Oakland of a 2002 complaint by a parishioner who says the Rev. George Alengadan groped her. Alengadan has been moved out of two parishes since July after five women alleged sexual harassment and Alameda police opened a criminal probe.

The alleged victim's parents say they reported the 2002 fondling allegations to the diocese but did not receive a response.

Alengadan could not immediately be reached for comment.

