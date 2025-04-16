Oakland

Oakland DMV closure triggers longer lines and wait times in other locations

Copper wire theft forced the closure of a DMV office on 85th Avenue

By Marianne Favro

Longer drives and long waits.

That is what East Bay drivers are dealing with after vandals targeted a Department of Motor Vehicles office in Oakland and forced it to close.

The DMV said thieves stole copper wiring from its office on 85th Avenue. The incident sparked flooding, damaged the heating and air conditioning system, and the light poles in the parking lot.

DMV officials also said the issues could keep the office closed for months.

The closure means many drivers were forced to head 10 miles away to the DMV office in Hayward, which had long lines and wait times.

"I left my whole work today to do my DMV thing," said Shabbir Rasoly, an Oakland resident who visited the Hayward DMV office. "I've been here four hours and I am still waiting."

Others chose to use the Claremont Avenue DMV office and faced similar lines and wait times.

The timing of the Oakland office closure could not be worse because many DMV offices are being innundated with last minute requests for a new Real ID ahead of a looming May 7 deadline.

Real ID will be needed starting May 7 to travel or enter certain government buildings.

The date is approaching in which U.S. travelers must have a Real ID if they want to fly. The new rule takes effect May 7. Kris Sanchez reports.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Dashboard
