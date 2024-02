Crews responded to a fire in a five story apartment building in Oakland early Saturday morning, according to firefighters.

The Oakland Fire Department said the building was on the 1700 block of Broadway. One person was treated for a minor injury, according to OFD, and residents from two other units were displaced.

Further information was not immediately available.

