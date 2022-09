One family is grateful after Oakland firefighters rescued their baby who was in a hot car.

According to fire officials, the family accidentally locked their baby inside a hot car Sunday afternoon in East Oakland.

Luckily, firefighters were able to arrive quickly and rescue the baby.

It was 92 degrees outside the car at the time of the rescue. Oakland fire said the baby is doing fine.

