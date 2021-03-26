Freeway Shooting

Oakland Freeway Shooting Injures Resident of Nearby Apartment Building: CHP

Authorities did not have a description of a suspect or suspect vehicle connected to the shooting

By Bay City News

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting early Friday that injured a resident inside an Oakland apartment building near Interstate Highway 580.

The victim's finger was hit by gunfire about 2:45 a.m., the CHP said. The shooting came from westbound I-580 between MacArthur Boulevard and High Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital, the CHP said in a social media post.

Authorities did not have a description of a suspect or suspect vehicle connected to the shooting.

CHP detectives with the Golden Gate division are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the the CHP investigative tipline at (707) 917-4491.

