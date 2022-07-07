Oakland A's

6th Person Injured by Celebratory Gunfire at Oakland A's Game

By Bay City News

A sixth person has come forward reporting injuries from celebratory gunfire after the Fourth of July Oakland A's game at RingCentral Coliseum, police said Thursday.

Officers responded at about 9:30 p.m. Monday to investigate injuries reported at the Coliseum. 

Officers located three people who said they were injured by bullet fragments either on the field or in the stands, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said at a news conference Tuesday.

A fourth injured person turned up at a hospital, Armstrong said, and a fifth victim notified police on Tuesday. All five suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, Armstrong said.

Police did not say Thursday how serious the injuries to the sixth person were. Police have not made any arrests in the case, but up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

