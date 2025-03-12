Thieves ram cars into 3 Oakland gas stations in less than 30 minutes

A string of brazen burglaries in Oakland has shut down multiple gas stations across Oakland after thieves rammed cars into several locations.

The attempted crash-and-grab spree started early Tuesday morning and was caught on surveillance video.

"Sad, depressed, frustrated and anxious," Chevron Operations Manager Marissa Betts said of how she is feeling after the incident.

Thieves used cars to ram and break into three of Betts' family-owned gas stations in Oakland, which all happened in less than 30 minutes.

The string of crimes started around 3:30 a.m. at Lakeshore Avenue. A group of around five thieves can be seen smashing into the Chevron store repeatedly. They attempt to grab a safe, but take off as police arrive.

Minutes later, thieves show up at another station on Redwood Road and smash a window to get in.

And less than 15 minutes later, thieves show up in multiple vehicles at a Moraga Avenue gas station. The thieves smash a car into the building and take small items before racing away.

Despite police interrupting at least two of the break-ins, there have been no arrests.

"They couldn't follow them because of the pursuit policy," Betts said. "I don't know where I stand because I don't want them pursuing people and then hitting a random child or pedestrian -- that is not fair. I care about those families. I also care about my business."

The Oakland Police Department is still trying to determine if all burglaries are connected.

With more than $100,000 in damages and two stations closed for repairs, Betts worries what effect this will have on her employees.

"My concern is about our employees and making sure people have jobs so they can pay their bills," Betts said. "Prices are rising with groceries, insurance and everything."

Tuesday's string of break-ins is not the first time the gas stations have been targeted. Betts said between October 2023 to 2024, her stations were hit 23 times.

Betts said with every break-in it gets harder for businesses to survive in Oakland.

"Emotionally I love Oakland and I love to be here. Financially, I don’t know," Betts said. "I don’t want to give up because we have been here. My grandpa started this in the 1970s. He's been a staple and I would like to continue that legacy, but I also have to be realistic."