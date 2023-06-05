Oakland

Suspect surrenders to police after girl shot in Oakland

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect turned himself in Sunday to Oakland police following the release of a photo of him Friday in connection with the shooting of a 4-year-old girl last week, police said Monday.

Lamarion Griffin, 19, was being sought in connection with the shooting of a girl around 9 p.m. last Wednesday in the 3400 block of 68th Avenue, according to police.

The child was taken to a hospital after the shooting and was expected to survive, police said.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

