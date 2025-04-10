Oakland business owners call on city to hold taggers accountable, lessen graffiti fines

Business owners in Oakland are calling on the city to do a better job at holding taggers accountable and not fine them over graffiti on their buildings.

The Won Kee Supermarket is one of many businesses in Chinatown dealing with a graffiti problem. Shirly Lou, the store's manager, said if the defacement isn't cleaned up they can face steep fines.

"We are the victims. It’s not my fault," Lou said.

The city requires property owners to remove the graffiti, calling it a public nuisance that contributes to the blight around the city. Those who fail to remove the graffiti in a timely manner face higher fines.

Lou said they are constantly cleaning the graffiti, but taggers keep returning.

"So many times we clean they come again," she said. "How do we do?"

Oakland does not offer financial assistance for graffiti abatement to the city's budget crisis, according to a city spokesperson. But, local leaders said enough is enough.

"We’re going to take a look at this with a holistic approach," said Tony Trinh with the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council.

Trinh said the council is working with the city to reduce the cost of citations against businesses and over the next several months a graffiti abatement program will be launched.

The program will seek to bring artists to paint murals over the abatement.

The council is also calling on the district attorney to prosecute offenders, with the hopes it will stop the graffiti from taking place.

"Historically Chinatown has been the known spot for taggers," Trinh said. "They know tags will stay because there’s no enforcement."

With no immediate changes by the city, community leaders said they will focus on cleanup efforts.

"This is not fair," said Stewart Chen of the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council. "Go after taggers committing blight in the first place."