At least one home is damaged following a grass fire late Monday afternoon in Oakland.

The multi-alarm blaze burned on the 3000 block of Parker Avenue, according to firefighters. Three residential structures were threatened during the blaze.

No other information was immediately available.

Update #2): There is active fire in the attic in one structure in 7800 block of Outlook, and crews continue to extinguish vegetation fires below off Parker Ave.



Media: please call PIO at 5102899822 with questions. https://t.co/HzoGUDksCL pic.twitter.com/TMznAFKJc0 — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) October 2, 2023

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.