Oakland Hills fire live updates: Forward progress stopped, I-580 reopens

What to Know Over 80 firefighters responding to brush fire in Oakland Hills

Evacuation order in place for Campus Drive and Crystal Ridge Court

Westbound lanes of I-580 in area is shut down

A four-alarm brush fire near Interstate 580 sparked evacuation orders in the Oakland Hills.

The blaze comes amid a red flag warning in effect for the Bay Area due to dry and windy conditions. PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) were also in effect Friday due to the fire weather conditions, impacting thousands of Bay Area customers.

Here's the latest Oakland Hills fire updates: