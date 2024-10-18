Oakland Hills fire live updates: Forward progress stopped, I-580 reopens

What to Know
- Over 80 firefighters responding to brush fire in Oakland Hills
- Evacuation order in place for Campus Drive and Crystal Ridge Court
- Westbound lanes of I-580 in area is shut down
A four-alarm brush fire near Interstate 580 sparked evacuation orders in the Oakland Hills.
The blaze comes amid a red flag warning in effect for the Bay Area due to dry and windy conditions. PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) were also in effect Friday due to the fire weather conditions, impacting thousands of Bay Area customers.
Here's the latest Oakland Hills fire updates: