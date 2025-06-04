Oakland Hills house fire guts garage, injures 2 dogs

Oakland Fire crews on Tuesday tackled a house fire in the Oakland Hills that injured two dogs and engulfed the home's garage and attic.

Crews were sent to the 13000 block of Skyline Boulevard at 4 p.m. for a fire at a single-story residence.

According to Battalion Chief Anthony Sanders, when crews arrived, the fire was fully involved in the building's garage and was working its way into the house. Eventually, forward progress of the fire was stopped in the home's attic.

Sanders said the home was between 150 and 200 feet from the street, making it more difficult to address the fire, but that no embers or flames spread to the hills behind the home, which could have created another problematic blaze.

Firefighters discovered two dogs suffering from smoke inhalation. They were rescued and given oxygen and are expected to make a full recovery.

The fire was placed under control by 4:52 p.m., the fire department said. There were no reports of injuries to people or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.