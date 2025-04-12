3 arrested in Oakland Hills robbery and shooting

Neighbors and police officers are being credited for saving a man's life after he was shot multiple times during a robbery in Oakland.

Two adults and a teen have been arrested for allegedly robbing and repeatedly shooting the man as he was out for a walk earlier this month.

"The gun that was used is an automatic, so the fact that he was not killed is just by the grace of the universe," Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said.

The incident occurred April 2 in the Oakland Hills Montclair neighborhood. The victim made a withdrawal at a nearby bank and was walking home along Montclair Railroad Trail when he was confronted and then shot multiple times, officials said.

Police said the three suspects then sped off in a stolen car from Santa Clara as neighbors rushed to help the man.

After nine days of intense treatment, the man is expected to live and was scheduled to be released from the hospital on Friday.

"Luckily, OPD officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle abandoned in the Redwood Heights neighborhood," Oakland police Deputy Chief Frederick Shavies said. "It appears the suspects then fled in another vehicle."

Police arrested a teenager they believe was the getaway drive nine hours after the shooting. Two adults were arrested on Wednesday.

In all, the district attorney said 27 search warrants were executed in the case with officers recovering multiple guns.

Dickson said the men face several felony charges and enhancements, which could extend their sentences if convicted. The district attorney said one of the suspects was already on probation for robbery and could face 40 years to life for the shooting if he is convicted.

The other adult suspect could get seven years in prison.

The third suspect is currently being charged as a juvenile.

Law enforcement are thanking the neighbors who sprung into action to help the victim and provided tips leading to the arrests.

"There seemed to be no shortage of folks who were willing to at least step forward and say they heard something or saw something," Dickson said. "That’s all we ask."

