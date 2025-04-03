Oakland Hills shooting leaves community shaken

An Oakland Hills neighborhood remains shocked after a shooting happened on Wednesday, critically injuring someone.

Witnesses running and hiking near the tunnel under the Montclair Railroad trail said they either saw or heard a neighbor being held at gunpoint before multiple shots echoed through the tunnel.

"I mean it was the light of day, nine or 9:15 in the morning," said Chris Roberts, a neighbor and witness. "Lots of folks out walking their dog. I saw a couple of other folks walking their dogs here who witnessed the event too."

Roberts, who uses the trail for exercise, added that he saw two men speed away from the scene in a light-colored car.

"By the time I got here, the neighbors looked like they were already helping," he said.

Oakland police arrived at the scene and provided medical aid. The Oakland Police Department said the victim was hospitalized and remains in critical condition.

Reenie Raschke, who owns a Montclair photography studio and frequents the trail, said she was sad and and to hear about what happened.

She added that the neighborhood information network usually helps OPS catch people who manage to escape the neighborhood.

"But these guys that want to commit these crimes need to understand it’s really hard to get out of here, and we usually catch you. We usually do," Raschke said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Many neighbors said their main focus is on the victim and wish him a speedy recovery.

"I hope he’s doing okay. I was here right after police arrived and there were five or six cars in less than five minutes or so, and they were already helping him, so I hope he’s doing alright," Roberts said.