Police Investigating 10-Year-Old Girl's Death as a Homicide

Police are investigating the homicide of a 10-year-old girl in Oakland.

Officers on Monday just before noon were sent to the 4500 block of Bancroft Avenue after receiving a call for a possible shooting or stabbing in the area. When officers arrived on scene, they located a knife outside a residence with blood on it.

Based on the information they had at the time and safety concerns of potential victims and residents in the area, officers forced entry into the residence and found an unresponsive girl suffering from severe trauma to her neck, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was found inside the home with self-inflicted stab wounds and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police said the suspect and victim are known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police homicide unit at 510-238-3821.