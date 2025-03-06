Police searching for Oakland kidnapping suspect, victim

Oakland police are looking for the suspect and victim in an alleged kidnapping Tuesday afternoon along 98th Avenue, according to police.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a woman was walking in the 1800 block of 98th Avenue when an unknown suspect attempted to hit her with a vehicle, police said.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and punched the victim multiple times, then forcefully grabbed the victim and placed her inside the vehicle against her will, police said. The victim yelled that she was being kidnapped.

The suspect then drove westbound on 98th Avenue to an unknown location, police said. The vehicle was found later in East Oakland and determined to be stolen, but the victim and suspect were not found.

The victim is described as a Black woman, 20-22 years old, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has black and blue dreadlocks or braids and was last seen wearing a light-colored hoodie and light-colored jeans, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 20-24 years old. He stands approximately 5’5” tall and has a thin build, with short, twisted hair and a scar or mark on his left cheek. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the back, blue jeans and white shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the OPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641 or dial 911.