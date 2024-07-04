DA charges alleged Lake Merritt shooting suspect with multiple felonies

A man suspected of shooting four people in Oakland’s Lake Merritt last month has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies, according to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors charged JaJuan Kelly, 23, with four counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm for allegedly shooting four people on the evening of June 19 at Lake Merritt.

Kelly is also facing charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person due to having prior felony convictions for robbery, possession of an assault weapon, and grand theft, prosecutors said in a news release Wednesday.

"I am deeply relieved to announce that one of the individuals we believe to be responsible for taking part in the Juneteenth mass shooting at the lake has been charged with a list of serious felonies," said District Attorney Pamela Price.

Price didn't say how many other suspects she thinks were involved in the gun fight that erupted in the middle of a large crowd of people during a sideshow that night.

Police say 14 people were injured by gunfire, one suffered an injury not related to a gunshot, and some officers were assaulted after the sideshow broke out into fights and then gunfire in the 400 block of Grand Avenue.

Police said they found more than 50 shell casings at the scene.

Kelly, who jail records show was arrested the night of the shooting, is being held without bail in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.