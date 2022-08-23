Oakland Police Release Footage of Homicide in Little Saigon, Seek Possible Witnesses

Oakland Police have released footage from Sunday's brazen homicide in Little Saigon in hopes of locating possible witnesses to the crime.

A woman was exiting her car in the 1000 block of 5th Avenue just after 2 p.m. when an older white four-door Lexus pulled next to her vehicle. An unknown male exited the Lexus, approached the woman and appeared to attempt to rob her. The individual fired multiple rounds at the woman "for an unknown reason," OPD said, before getting back into their car and fleeing the scene.

The woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds and succumbed to her injuries.

The Oakland Police say that a preliminary investigation appears to show witnesses to the event. A video of the attack can be seen here.

OPD is also looking to speak to the occupants of a white four-door Tesla; the Tesla has a distinctive roof rack and a bike rack on its rear. It was traveling on 5th Avenue towards Interstate Highway 880 at about 2 p.m. on Sunday, police said. The occupant(s) of this car may have vital information concerning this homicide, police said.

Oakland City Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas released a statement calling for justice for the victim, an Asian woman.

"I am outraged and sickened over the senseless, brutal slaying of an elderly AAPI woman in broad daylight this afternoon in Oakland's Little Saigon," Bas said.

"What does it say about our community when we cannot walk down our own street, visit a neighbor, or enjoy a picnic on the lake on a Sunday afternoon? We can and must do better," Bas said. "NO ONE should presume they can come into Oakland at any time and commit a violent crime without repercussions."

OPD is asking anyone with a business or who lives nearby and possesses a surveillance camera to check the footage to see if you have captured the crime before, during or after it occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

Oakland’s Asian community is frustrated and desperate for answers Monday as they mourn the death of a woman who was shot to death in a robbery attempt on the streets of Little Saigon. Cheryl Hurd reports.