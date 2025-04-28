Oakland man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman

Oakland police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured last Friday.

Officers were flagged down in the 7900 block of International Boulevard at around 3:45 p.m. where they located a woman that had been shot, police said.

She was transported to the hospital where she’s listed in stable condition, police said.

A man, who has only been identified as being from Oakland, was arrested in connection with the shooting, police said.

According to police, the actual shooting happened in the 1400 block of 80th Avenue.

Police are still investigating what led to the incident, anyone with information is asked to contact them at 510-238-3426.