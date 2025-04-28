Oakland

Oakland man arrested in connection with shooting that injured woman

The woman was transported to the hospital in stable condition

By Diana San Juan

oakland-police
Getty

Oakland police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured last Friday.

Officers were flagged down in the 7900 block of International Boulevard at around 3:45 p.m. where they located a woman that had been shot, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

She was transported to the hospital where she’s listed in stable condition, police said.

A man, who has only been identified as being from Oakland, was arrested in connection with the shooting, police said.

According to police, the actual shooting happened in the 1400 block of 80th Avenue.

Police are still investigating what led to the incident, anyone with information is asked to contact them at 510-238-3426.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us