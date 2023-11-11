Oakland

Oakland man shot and wounded while confronting car thieves

By NBC Bay Area staff

An Oakland man was shot and injured while confronting thieves trying to steal his car early Saturday morning. 

The shooting happened at around 3:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Stanford Avenue, according to police. The confrontation happened in the man’s driveway. 

First responders arrived after someone reported the shooting and took the man to the hospital. Police described his condition as “stable.”

There has been no word of any arrests. Police are now investigating and ask anyone with information to call 510-238-3426.

