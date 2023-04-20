Oakland Mayor Calls Athletics' Las Vegas Stadium Site Deal ‘Extremely Disappointing'

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao on Thursday said news of the Athletics signing a binding purchase agreement for a potential ballpark site in Las Vegas is "extremely disappointing."

"The city of Oakland has for years worked to come to an agreement to keep the A's rooted here in the city of Oakland," Thao said. "On many occasions, we were able to overcome seemingly insurmountable barriers and we showed our commitment to the team and its fans over and over again."

"I want to be very clear, this announcement happened mid-negotiations, and it shows that they had no interest in reaching a deal with Oakland at all," Thao continued. "Oakland is not interested in being used as leverage in the A's negotiations with Las Vegas. It is disrespectful to our residents and our fans to string the city along this way. We will not continue discussions under these circumstances and will instead work for a development deal that actually creates opportunities for Oaklanders and includes partners that are committed to the success of our city, our communities, our residents and our businesses."

#HappeningNow Oakland @MayorShengThao address developments with the A’s after an announcement they will likely leave to Las Vegas. Thao: “The A’s have not been good partners…I want to be very clear this announcement came in the middle of negotiations.” @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/MavK1X8jr7 — Velena Jones (@velenajones) April 20, 2023

I asked the mayor if there was anything the A’s asked for that the city of Oakland was not able to deliver on. The city’s negotiation team answered: “A blank check.” #Oakland #oaklandathletics @nbcbayarea — Velena Jones (@velenajones) April 20, 2023

A's president Dave Kaval said Wednesday night the team finalized a deal last week to buy the 49-acre site where the A’s plan to build the stadium close to the Las Vegas Strip with a seating capacity of 30,000 to 35,000.

The A’s will work with Nevada and Clark County on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium. Kaval said the A’s hope to break ground by next year and would hope to be move to their new home by 2027.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.