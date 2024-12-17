Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao talks giving back, what's next as she leaves office

A political shake-up is about to take place in Oakland. Tuesday is Mayor Sheng Thao’s final day in office after being recalled in the November election.

In her last 48 hours in office, Thao said that she's focusing on leaving on a positive note, delivering hundreds of donated presents to those in need.

“For me using the ability to fundraise and get these toys out during this time of year, especially when we know families are going through a very tough time is incredibly important,” she said. “I will always continue to give back to the community.”

On one bus, there was over 700 toys, representing 20-thousand worth of donations through the mayor’s annual toy drive. The gifts will be given to 300 Oakland families at risk of being evicted over the holidays.

The Eviction Defense Center will distribute the toys as they also fight the evictions.

“It’s really going to bring joy to those kids during the holiday season because they might not be used to receiving these gifts and they are going to be facing many hardships as a lot of them are going to be evicted during this time,” said Natalie Gallegos Chavez with the Eviction Defense Center. “So, it’s really just helping these kids receive the Christmas that they deserve.”

The gift giving comes one day before Thao is set to leave office. On Tuesday, the Oakland City Council will vote to certify the results of the November election, confirming that 60% of voters decided to recall her from office.

Thao’s term has been filled with a mix of successes and controversies, including a notable drop in crime but also an FBI raid on her home.

Thao said that she stands by all her decisions and has no regrets.

“It’s emotional, we spent less than two years in office, but I’m just proud that my team lead with values,” she said.

Thao also championed the sale of the Oakland Coliseum as a way to help avoid deep budget cuts. But the deal has stalled, leading to public safety cuts Thao vowed to avoid and alot of accusations about mismanagement.

“With the finances and the state of the city, I know our leaders are all in to put Oakland first,” she said. “I think it is a little unfortunate that there was some misinformation that was put out there in regards to the State of the City, and where the finances are because we always knew there was a way to lead the city out of its structural deficit. Of course, it doesn’t happen overnight, it take years.”

As Thao exits, multiple people will now fill Oakland mayor’s office. First, it will be council president Nikki Fortunanto Bas. Then, a more permanent leader will be picked in a special election in April.

As for what’s next for Thao, she said she plans to stay in Oakland and isn’t leaving politics off the table, but she said her focus is on her family.

“Right now, I’m just focused on being a mom,” Thao said. “My son is a freshman in college, I have a daughter is still in elementary school and so my focus is on my kids and not just that who knows what I will be doing next.”