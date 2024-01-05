Group of Oakland residents announce plans to launch recall effort against Mayor Sheng Thao

A group of Oakland residents officially announced on Friday plans to launch a recall effort against Mayor Sheng Thao.

Residents said they are fed up with not only crime in the city, but the lack of a police chief, the recent fatal shooting of Officer Tuan Le, and the city dropping the ball on the grant to combat retail theft.

The recall effort will be spearheaded by former Police Commissioner Brenda Harbin-Forte, who was removed by Thao.

Organizers and volunteers who are pushing for the recall were in the city’s Montclair neighborhood Thursday night, the area that Thao used to represent as a council member.

NBC Bay Area is waiting to hear back from Thao's office after reaching out for comment on the recall effort.