Oakland interim mayor announces mass staff changes

A day after it was revealed that his chief of staff was released, Oakland Interim Mayor Kevin Jenkins announced Monday most of the mayor’s office remaining staff will be released Friday and will be on paid administrative leave until then.

Former Chief of Staff Leigh Hanson was released Sunday, and the only remaining staff in the Mayor's Office are Deputy Mayor Burt Jones, who will assume chief of staff duties; Deputy Mayor LaNiece Jones; and the office’s executive assistant and scheduler, the mayor's office said in a news advisory Monday.

"I want to thank everyone who is leaving the office for their service," Jenkins said. "It has always been our intention to allow our next Mayor to choose their own staff after the April 15 special election. In the meantime, my team and I are laser-focused on preparing the Mayor’s draft budget for on-time release on May 1."

Hanson's departure Sunday, first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, reportedly was due to a handwritten note in which she appeared to refer to Black people as "tokens." NBC Bay Area did not confirmed the validity of the note.

Hanson said the note was taken out of context.

"I regret that my short-hand note-taking has been taken out of context on social media and inadvertently harmed close friends, colleagues and members of my community who have been marginalized by our political system," Hanson said in a statement.

Officials with the NAACP shceduled a news conference for Monday morning to address the issue.