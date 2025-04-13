Oakland mayoral candidates make final push before special election

This weekend is the final push for those running to become the next mayor of Oakland. Former U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Lee and former Oakland City Councilman Loren Taylor were trying to get people to vote this weekend before the special election on Saturday.

Lee was joined by current U.S. Representative Maxine Waters for a campaign event. The pair took part in a day of action, including phone banking.

Meanwhile, Taylor, seen as Lee's primary challenger in the race also posted this picture on social media site X. He thanked supporters who took part in a similar door-knocking event with only three days to go until election day.

Oakland voters head to the polls on Tuesday to pick a replacement for recalled mayor Sheng Thao. The winner of will complete Thao's current term and will be up for re-election in 2026.

There are nine candidates running in total and the winner will be determined by ranked-choice voting.