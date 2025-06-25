Oakland police ask for help in finding missing 20-year-old woman

The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Heaven "Milli" McGee, a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing back in January.

McGee was last seen at about 5 p.m. on January 17 in the 8800 block of Thermal Street, and she said she was heading to Hayward. Police said she is "missing due to unknown circumstances."

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

McGee is 5 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, brown pants and black shirt, according to police.

She could be in Stockton or Lathrop and is known to frequent San Jose and San Pablo, police said.

Her family reported her missing to the Lathrop Police Department on January 22 and then to Oakland police on January 26.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.