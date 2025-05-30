Oakland

Oakland mourns ‘beloved' educator who was struck, killed by fleeing driver

The 18-year-old suspect was expected to appear in court on Friday

Oaklanders on Friday continued to mourn a "beloved" educator who was killed Wednesday when he was hit by a driver who was previously being pursued by authorities.

Dr. Marvin Boomer and a woman were walking Wednesday night on a sidewalk in the area of East 21st Street and 12th Avenue when they were struck by the fleeing driver, identified as 18-year-old Eric Scott Hernandez-Garcia of Oakland. Boomer died at the scene, and the woman he was with was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Boomer worked at Castlemont High School for eight years, first as a math teacher and then as a college and career coach, according to the Oakland Unified School District.

"Dr. Boomer was a beloved and vital member of the Castlemont family...His warmth, wisdom, and joyful spirit left a lasting impact on students and fellow educators," the district said in a statement Friday. "We extend our deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this loss. Dr. Boomer was more than a teacher—he was a mentor, a friend, and a source of strength and inspiration in the halls of Castlemont. His legacy will live on in the school community and in the countless lives he helped shape."

Boomer was killed a day before the end of the school year and two days before graduation.

"Today, the seniors he worked so closely with will walk the stage and receive their diplomas at Castlemont’s Commencement Exercise," the district stated. "School staff, families, and the District will celebrate our students’ accomplishments with love and excitement just as Dr. Boomer always did, while still holding Dr. Boomer and his family in our hearts."

Meanwhile, Hernandez-Garcia was expected to appear in court on Friday.

NBC Bay Area's Velena Jones is following the story. Stay tuned for updates.

