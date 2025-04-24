Oakland

Oakland police investigate multiple commercial burglaries, robberies

By Brendan Weber

OaklandPoliceCar
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Oakland police on Thursday were investigating a series of early morning commercial burglaries and robberies, the department said.

The crimes happened just after 4:45 a.m. at multiple locations throughout the city, police said.

Multiple suspects used vehicles to force their way into the businesses, according to police. After they got inside, the suspects burglarized or robbed the businesses before taking off in the vehicles.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 510-238-3951.

