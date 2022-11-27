Oakland Mural Honors U.S. Soccer Legend Briana Scurry

The World Cup is well underway. But it’s not just the games that’s catching people’s attention at The Athletic Club of Oakland.

Muralist Timothy B pours his art outside on the club’s walls. Since the start of the World Cup, he’s been adding to his vision of this Briana Scurry mural.

“I understand that she was one of the first if not the first woman to come out and you know especially during that time. That takes a lot of courage. So, I wanted to like talk about that without being so direct,” he said.

Scurry is also critical to that iconic Brandi Chastain jersey off moment in the 1999 Women’s World Cup Final. It came after Scurry blocked China’s previous penalty in a shootout.

Scurry spent two years in the Bay Area, and she has become a symbol of pride especially for Black soccer players, those who are part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I was just before my time, but you know what I really take a lot of pride in. I really do love the pioneering role that I’ve had in the women’s soccer community in that arena and also for women everywhere,” she said.

The thought of a mural for Scurry, after the professional and personal highs and lows.

“I am blown away by the concept I love it I really appreciate folks cheering me on folks wanting to give me more visibility in different ways,” she said. “I’m definitely going to make my way to San Francisco-Oakland Area hopefully sometime soon so I could see it in person.”

Gia Vang has the full story in the video above.