Oakland officer on paid leave after alleged DUI crash into CHP cruiser

An off-duty Oakland police officer is on paid administrative leave after being arrested on suspicion of DUI last weekend, when he allegedly crashed into a CHP vehicle on Interstate 80 in Fairfield.

The CHP said two of its officers were at the scene of a wreck about 3 a.m. Saturday on eastbound I-80 near Manuel Campos Parkway. A Tesla crashed into their CHP cruiser, which was blocking the slow lane.

One officer was inside the vehicle and one was outside, Solano County CHP Public Information Officer Michael Barday said. The officer in the cruiser suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital, where he was released later Saturday.

The officer outside the vehicle suffered no injuries, Barday said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Oakland police on Monday confirmed the Oakland officer has been put on paid administrative leave, but didn't release his name.

"The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is aware of this incident and is collaborating with our law enforcement partner," an Oakland police spokesperson said. "The employee is on paid administrative leave. This remains an ongoing personnel matter, and OPD is unable to provide any additional details at this time."