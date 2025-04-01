Suspect faces felony charges in unprovoked attack on Oakland police officer

Felony assault charges have been filed against a suspect accused of an unprovoked attack on an Oakland police officer, Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said Tuesday.

The officer is recovering and the incident has sparked concern about criminals more frequently targeting police nationwide.

"If we are asking the police to protect us, then we must also protect them when they are the victim of an unprovoked assault," Jones Dickson said in a statement released Tuesday. "Today, we have filed felony assault charges that reflect the outrageous nature and seriousness of the case."

Lawrence Holley has been charged with a felony assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, according to Jones Dickson.

The 48-year-old Holley is also charged with crimes tied to resisting a police officer and causing injury.

Official said at the time of the assault, Holley was on felony probation.

The attack happened Friday afternoon at International Boulevard and 104th Avenue. The injured officer and a fellow officer were sitting at a red light with the windows of their patrol cruiser down.

"The suspect approached the officer in the right front passenger [seat] and began punching the officer in the face multiple times," Oakland Police Officers Association President Huy Nguyen said.

Both officers were able to take the suspect into custody.

Nguyen said another Oakland officer was hit during a struggle while arresting a suspect Sunday night.

Jones Dickson said the complaint indicates Holley has six prior felony convictions, including a "strike" for robbery.

Holley, who remains in custody, is scheduled to be arraigned on the felony charges on Wednesday in Department 112 of the Wiley Manuel Courthouse.

The Oakland police union is slamming city leadership after the unprovoked attack of an officer.