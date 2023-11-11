Man transported to hospital following overnight shooting in Oakland

A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in Oakland early Saturday morning, police say.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Stanford Avenue.

Oakland police said they responded to a shot spotter alert. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

It’s unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

Oakland police are still looking for the people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland police at 510-238-3426.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story started that car thieves were involved in the shooting. OPD has not confirmed that information.