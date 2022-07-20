Oakland City Leaders Approve Pay Raises for Police Officers Through 2025

Oakland city leaders Tuesday night voted unanimously in favor of pay raises for police officers with the hope it would maintain staffing levels while critics said the officers already are overpaid for the protection they deliver.

The six councilmembers present approved a 3% raise in 2024 and a 3% raise in 2025. The officers already are scheduled to receive a 3.5% raise in 2023, previously approved by the City Council.

Critics say the deal was rushed and not fully transparent.

On Wednesday, the commander of OPD's Chinatown district will tour the neighborhood along with the council president to address safety in the community. It comes as Oakland police try to find the gunman who killed rideshare and food delivery driver Kon "Patrick” Fung in Little Saigon last weekend.

Oakland police released new video Tuesday with hopes of solving the crime. They want to know if anyone might recognize the suspects' mannerisms or voices.

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong gave details of the shooting.

"This area has been impacted by violence over the last several months and we have been working with the community to try and address this violence," Armstrong said. "We are addressing shootings, homicides, robberies and traffic enforcement in this particular area."