Oakland PD Bolsters Enforcement on Illegal Sideshows

The Oakland Police Department will resume its enforcement of illegal sideshows throughout the city this weekend, it was announced Friday.

A police spokesperson said there will be additional police patrols on the streets, and that officers will take enforcement action by issuing citations, making arrests and towing vehicles.

Police added that vehicles that are seized and towed away for participating in illegal sideshows in Oakland are impounded for 30 days.

Anyone with information about illegal sideshows is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department by sending a tip to its non-emergency email address, sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov.