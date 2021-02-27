Oakland

Oakland PD Bolsters Enforcement on Illegal Sideshows

By Bay City News

Oakland-Sideshows
Oakland Police Department

The Oakland Police Department will resume its enforcement of illegal sideshows throughout the city this weekend, it was announced Friday.

A police spokesperson said there will be additional police patrols on the streets, and that officers will take enforcement action by issuing citations, making arrests and towing vehicles.

Police added that vehicles that are seized and towed away for participating in illegal sideshows in Oakland are impounded for 30 days.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

San Jose Unified Sets Date for Students to Return to In-Person Classes

in-person learning 10 hours ago

Livermore Announces Long-Awaited Back to School Plan

Anyone with information about illegal sideshows is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department by sending a tip to its non-emergency email address, sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

OaklandOakland policeillegal sideshows
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us