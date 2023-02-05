Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Pushes for Reinstatement

There was a renewed call for the city of Oakland to reinstate Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Sunday, as he said that there’s additional information that supports his position.

“First, I would like to say that I believe I should be reinstated because I did nothing wrong,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong added that he should be brought back as Oakland’s top cop. He said the findings in a report about his actions don’t add up.

“My review confirms that the investigators and the federal monitor conclusion about me is not supported by evidence. Frankly, the confidential report and the information provided by the monitor is embarrassing, it's inaccurate,” he said.

Armstrong was placed on leave following a summary report amid accusations of not adequately scrutinizing an officer accused of misconduct. He did not get into details about the substance of the confidential report, but had criticism on the situation.

“The logic of the narrative regarding my role in the investigation defies even common logic,” he said.

Armstrong spoke at Acts Full Gospel Church with supporters, including the Oakland branch of the NAACP.

Thao previously mentioned that Armstrong was placed on administrative leave to have an opportunity to fully review these findings.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the mayor’s office Sunday for comment, but haven’t heard back yet.

Armstrong said that he under his leadership, there has been progress and he wants to be back.

“I brought Oakland closer to the end of federal oversight than any other chief previously,” he said. “I deserve to be chief of police. As someone born and raised in Oakland, someone who has struggled.”